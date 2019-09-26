Authorities are seeking help in finding the semi driver who ran a red light, collided with a motorcycle, killing its driver, then fled the scene in Rock County on Wednesday.
The fatal, hit-and-run crash happened shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday at the Interstate 39/90 and Highway 11 interchange.
Witnesses told Rock County deputies that a motorcycle was turning west onto Highway 11 from the off ramp of I-39/90 when a semi that was westbound on Highway 11 failed to stop at a red traffic signal and ran over the motorcyclist, then continued west on 11 fleeing the area, Rock County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Douglas Coulter said in a statement.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the motorcyclist will be released after notification of next of kin, Coulter said.
The semi is described as a white Volvo sleeper tractor pulling a white trailer. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Rock County Communications at 608-757-2244, Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636, or Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.