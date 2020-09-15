Semi rollover closes ramp from I-39/90 southbound to Beltline heading into Madison, authorities say

A semi rollover shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday closed the ramp from I-39/90 southbound to the westbound Beltline (Highway 12/18) heading into Madison until about 6:30 a.m., authorities reported.
The State Patrol was notified at 4:51 a.m. of a crash involving a semi loaded with food products that rolled over at the beginning of the ramp. The cab caught fire and the driver was injured, the State Patrol said.
The State Patrol said the Dane County Highway Department would need to do a road sweep before reopening the ramp lanes and there was a significant traffic backup before the ramp reopened.
The latest travel information is available on the Internet at www.511wi.gov or by calling 511.
