 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Semi rollover closes ramp from I-39/90 southbound to Beltline heading into Madison, authorities say
alert

Semi rollover closes ramp from I-39/90 southbound to Beltline heading into Madison, authorities say

{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights siren squad car, generic file photo
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A semi rollover shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday closed the ramp from I-39/90 southbound to the westbound Beltline (Highway 12/18) heading into Madison until about 6:30 a.m., authorities reported.

The State Patrol was notified at 4:51 a.m. of a crash involving a semi loaded with food products that rolled over at the beginning of the ramp. The cab caught fire and the driver was injured, the State Patrol said.

The State Patrol said the Dane County Highway Department would need to do a road sweep before reopening the ramp lanes and there was a significant traffic backup before the ramp reopened.

The latest travel information is available on the Internet at www.511wi.gov or by calling 511.

Sentencing of driver of car in which Anisa Scott was shot tops recent notable crimes in Madison area

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics