A tractor pulling a wagon full of silage was rear-ended by a semi truck Wednesday in Grant County, with both drivers flown to UW Hospital for treatment of their injuries.
The crash happened at about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday in the northbound lanes of Highway 151 near Southwest Road in the town of Platteville, the Sheriff's Office said.
The investigation showed the tractor, driven by Brandon Lange, 23, Platteville, was pulling the wagon in the slow, or right side, lane, when the semi with a loaded trailer, driven by Zachary Schroeder of Cross Plains, was also in the right-hand lane and was unable to slow down in time to avoid the crash.
The two drivers were first taken to Southwest Health Center in Platteville, then were flown by Med Flight to UW Hospital in Madison.
The State Patrol, UW-Platteville Police, Platteville Police and Fire and Southwest Health EMS assisted at the scene.