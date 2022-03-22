 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Semi fire on I-39/90 causes closure of bridge for several days in Rock County

A semitractor-trailer became engulfed in flames on Interstate 39/90 in Rock County early Tuesday morning, prompting the closure of a bridge for several days. 

The Beloit Fire Department said it responded to the semitrailer fire in the southbound lanes of I-39/90 in the town of Turtle around 3:45 a.m. No one was injured in the fire. 

The incident backed up traffic and caused the closure of the Hart Road bridge over the interstate, pending an inspection. The Fire Department said the bridge will be closed for several days. 

Fire departments from the town of Turtle, the town of Beloit and the city of Janesville assisted on scene. 

