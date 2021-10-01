Semi driver severely injured in crash into dump truck on I-94 near Johnson Creek, State Patrol says

A semi driver was seriously injured Thursday night in a crash into a dump truck on Interstate 94 westbound near Johnson Creek, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.
Shortly after 9:15 p.m. Thursday, a semi rear-ended a dump truck that was working construction on I-94 at Highway 26 in Jefferson County, Sgt. Scott Jarvela said in a statement.
The semi landed on its side, pinning the unidentified semi driver against the guard rail, causing serious injuries, Jarvela said.
Westbound I-94 was shut down in the area until shortly after 6:30 a.m. Friday.
The crash remains under investigation by the State Patrol.
