Semi crashes into pillar on I-94 after sliding out of control in snow, State Patrol says

A semi-tractor trailer slid out of control, off of Interstate 94 and into a pillar during a winter storm Friday morning near Eau Claire, the Wisconsin State Patrol said.

Despite significant damage to the semi, no one was injured in the crash, which happened around 7 a.m. at mile marker 65 in the westbound lanes of the interstate, according to the State Patrol.

The semi driver, Mahamed Farah Abdilahi, was traveling west during Friday morning's snowstorm when he lost control of the semi-tractor trailer, the State Patrol said. The semi slid into the median and down a hill, striking a pillar of the eastbound I-94 bridge at Highway 37.

The State Patrol said crews inspected the bridge and found no structural damage, but some "cosmetic damage."

Crews used a crane to lift the semi out from the bottom of the hill. The semi was towed, the State Patrol said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.