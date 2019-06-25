Two Wisconsin State Patrol troopers escaped injury Monday when a semi hit one of their cruisers along Interstate 94 near Cottage Grove.
The crash happened at about 9 a.m. on the eastbound side of the Interstate, the State Patrol said.
According to the report, the two officers made a traffic stop, with the two cruisers parked on the side of the road.
"An eastbound semi crashed into the rear and side of one of the patrol vehicles," said Sgt. James Sawyer. "The trooper was not in the vehicle at the time and neither trooper was injured."
Truck driver Walter Thompson, 62, Calumet City, Ill., was not injured.
The crash caused major damage to the patrol cruiser, and both the cruiser and the semi needed to be towed from the scene.
"This crash illustrates the many hazards faced by emergency responders and all roadside workers," Sawyer said.
No citation was issued to Thompson, but the investigation is continuing.