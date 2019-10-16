I might need a snickers, I’m going to be stuck on John Nolen awhile. pic.twitter.com/yIDXa3OsnS— John Nygren (@rep89) October 16, 2019
If you want to head to downtown Madison via John Nolen Drive, you will need to find a different route Wednesday morning, Madison police reported.
The inbound lanes of John Nolen are blocked south of Broom Street by a semi that crashed across both lanes, police said in a tweet.
Truck jackknifed oh John Nolen Drive. Very odd. Traffic obviously FUBAR. pic.twitter.com/l8FHvN5VEj— Jason Joyce (@jjoyce) October 16, 2019
No time frame was given for how long it would take to clear the scene and re-open John Nolen.
No injuries were reported.