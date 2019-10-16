If you want to head to downtown Madison via John Nolen Drive, you will need to find a different route Wednesday morning, Madison police reported.

The inbound lanes of John Nolen are blocked south of Broom Street by a semi that crashed across both lanes, police said in a tweet. 

No time frame was given for how long it would take to clear the scene and re-open John Nolen.

No injuries were reported.

