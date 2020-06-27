'Segway Jeremy' Ryan charged with stalking, threatening Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney

The next month, he was arrested for mail-ordering radioactive material from an undercover FBI agent. Prosecutors alleged Ryan had planned to use it to kill someone, while he said he intended to use the polonium-210 to commit suicide.

After spending 16 months in the Dane County Jail waiting for a trial, Ryan was placed on supervised release. In February, he testified in U.S. District Court that he became depressed following his run for office, and continued struggling with mental health during his incarceration.

Mahoney’s experience with Ryan dates to the Act 10 protests at the state Capitol in 2011, though he’s never felt threatened by him before, according to the complaint. While he was incarcerated at the county jail, Ryan sent Mahoney notes demanding his release and threatening to sue him.

Mahoney told investigators that he saw Ryan’s recent actions as “a direct threat, when evidenced by the posts to release my family information, and with what I’ve seen occur by the violent element of some protesters recently.”

The complaint states that Ryan’s “self-reference as a nuclear terrorist, statement of ‘Ka Boom!!’, and his public call to have hostile people go to Sheriff Mahoney’s private residence to harass and intimidate him and his family members” factored into the charging decision.