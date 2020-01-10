'Segway Jeremy' pleads guilty to federal nuclear material charge

Jeremy Ryan, a recognized figure at Madison political protests for nearly the past decade, pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to a charge that he tried to buy prohibited radioactive material over the internet.
The hastily-arranged plea hearing happened before U.S. District Judge James Peterson, about 10 days before Ryan was to stand trial on the charge, along with a terrorism-related charge that would be dismissed under a plea agreement.
The charge to which Ryan, 31, pleaded guilty was the same charge to which he nearly entered a guilty plea in August. A plea hearing at that point was derailed while Ryan's lawyers and government prosecutors said they continued to work on the deal.
Ryan is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 12.
The charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years, but under a plea agreement signed last year, Ryan would not serve any additional time in custody beyond the time he has been in custody. Ryan, known to many as "Segway Jeremy" for his often-used mode of personal transport, has been in jail since his arrest in October 2018, when he attempted to pick up a package purportedly containing Polonium-210 mailed to him by a vendor on the so-called "dark web."
Instead, Ryan had unwittingly made the purchase from an undercover FBI agent, with whom he had been conversing off and on for the prior six months.
Prosecutors charged Ryan was looking for the material so he could use it to kill someone. But Ryan's attorneys, federal defenders Joseph Bugni and Peter Moyers, said Ryan intended to use the material to kill himself.
Ryan's lawyers also had asserted that the statutes under which Ryan was charged were unconstitutional but those arguments were rejected by Peterson in December.
Bugni was one of four men nominated last month by Wisconsin's two U.S. senators as a candidate for a judicial vacancy in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin.
Both sides continued to prepare for a trial up until the plea hearing, with Peterson on Thursday rejecting a request by Ryan for blocks of time to meet with his lawyers outside the jail. Peterson ruled Ryan faced the same conditions any criminal defendant who is in custody faces in preparing for a trial and did not need special dispensation.