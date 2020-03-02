Security guard struck by getaway car after golf clubs stolen from East Towne Mall store, Madison police say

A security guard was struck by a getaway car Friday night after golf clubs were stolen from an East Towne Mall store, Madison police reported.

Shortly before 9 p.m. on Friday, a Madison officer and a private security guard chased a “well-known retail theft suspect” out of Dick's Sporting Goods, 350 East Towne Mall, as the woman ran out the door with a set of stolen golf clubs, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The woman threw them in the backseat of the getaway car, and jumped in the passenger seat. The driver then accelerated in the direction of the officer and security guard, Despain said.

The officer quickly stepped aside, yelling for the security guard to watch out. The security guard tried to protect himself but ended up getting clipped by the car, though he wasn’t seriously hurt, DeSpain said.

The officer broadcast the car's description and license plate number, and another officer spotted the car and pulled it over in the 700 block of North Thompson Drive, DeSpain said.

Driver Melvin R. Horton, 61, of Madison, was arrested on tentative charges of second-degree reckless endangerment and being party to retail theft, while Stephanie M. Roll, 44, no permanent address, was arrested on tentative charges of retail theft and bail jumping.