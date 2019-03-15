A security guard at Hilldale Mall was bitten and scratched by an alleged shoplifter, who was detained by other employees while two accomplices got away.
Tiambra Walker, 17, Dodgeville, was tentatively charged with battery and felony retail theft, Madison police said.
The incident happened at about 4:40 p.m. Thursday at Macy's, when the 31-year-old male security guard saw three women stuffing bags with more than $1,100 worth of merchandise before leaving the store without paying.
"When the security guard contacted the suspect, who was carrying the bags, she told him 'You can't touch me and if you touch me I will mace you,'" said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
The guard tried to detain her but Walker allegedly bit him on the arm and scratched his eye.
"The other two women tried to interfere with the detention, prompting other employees to come to their colleague's aid," DeSpain said.