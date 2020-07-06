Second volley of gunfire in 2 days damages same area of Southeast Side, Madison police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For the second time in less than two days, multiple gunshots damaged an area of the Southeast Side, Madison police reported.

On Saturday shortly after 10:30 p.m., two houses and one vehicle were hit by multiple shots fired in the 4900 block of Spaanem Avenue, Sgt. Ryan Gibson said in a statement.

Both houses were occupied, but no injuries were reported, Gibson said, adding that officers found multiple shell casings in the street.

There were possibly two groups of people shooting at one another before fleeing the area, and neither the vehicle nor the houses seem to have been targeted, Gibson said.

On Monday shortly before 1 a.m., a residence at Spaanem Avenue and Ruth Street and two vehicles were shot multiple times, Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement.

Police received several calls from people in the area reporting the shots and arriving officers 45 shell casings that were both handgun and rifle rounds, Hartman said.