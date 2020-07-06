Second volley of gunfire in 2 days damages same area of Southeast Side, Madison police say

For the second time in less than two days, multiple gunshots damaged an area of the Southeast Side, Madison police reported.
On Saturday shortly after 10:30 p.m., two houses and one vehicle were hit by multiple shots fired in the 4900 block of Spaanem Avenue, Sgt. Ryan Gibson said in a statement.
Both houses were occupied, but no injuries were reported, Gibson said, adding that officers found multiple shell casings in the street.
There were possibly two groups of people shooting at one another before fleeing the area, and neither the vehicle nor the houses seem to have been targeted, Gibson said.
On Monday shortly before 1 a.m., a residence at Spaanem Avenue and Ruth Street and two vehicles were shot multiple times, Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement.
Police received several calls from people in the area reporting the shots and arriving officers 45 shell casings that were both handgun and rifle rounds, Hartman said.
The residence was occupied by both adults and children and an unoccupied crib was struck during the shooting, but no injuries were reported, Hartman said.
The department’s Violent Crimes Unit is leading the investigation, but no immediate determination was made connecting the shootings.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or at P3Tips.com
