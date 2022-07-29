Second vehicle found that was involved in killing of 18-year-old man on North Side, Madison police say

A second vehicle that was involved in the killing last Friday of an 18-year-old man on the North Side has been found, Madison police reported.

“Since Friday, we have conducted numerous interviews of witnesses and collected, processed and reviewed various forms of evidence,” police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement. “At this time, we do not have any suspects identified or in custody. We have located the second vehicle involved. It was not stolen. We are still working to determine the sequence of events.”

The investigation is continuing, Fryer said.

Laron D. Bynum, of Milwaukee, was found fatally shot in a stolen vehicle parked in the middle of the 1700 block of Vahlen Street just before 11:30 a.m. last Friday, authorities said.

Bynum died at the scene from a gunshot wound, the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Authorities had responded to the vehicle Bynum was found in just as gunshots rang out on a nearby cul-de-sac on the 600 block of Vera Court.

The incidents were related, and shell casings were found at both scenes, said North District Capt. Kelly Donahue last Friday, but it was unclear last week at which location Bynum was shot.

The incident was Madison’s fourth homicide of 2022.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.