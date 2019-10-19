The second of two suspects in a homicide last month on the North Side has been arrested in Mississippi, Madison police said Friday.
U.S. Marshalls arrested Larence G Thomas, 37, with no other information available, Sgt. Ryan Gibson said in a statement.
Previously, Leearthur L. Taylor, 33, was arrested by Violent Crime Unit detectives, SWAT members and patrol officers after he was located inside a home on Hoard Street on the East Side.
The two are charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Malik Moss, 19, of Sun Prairie, who was shot several times on Sept. 28 at the Ridgecrest Apartments on Northport Drive.
According to a criminal complaint, a security camera captured two people fighting with Moss. A man, later identified as Thomas, pointed what appeared to be a gun at Moss and fired, the complaint states.