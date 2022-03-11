Second person dies in Waukesha apartment fire where response delayed by dispatch system error, authorities say

WAUKESHA — A second person has died after a fire swept through a Waukesha apartment building earlier this week, authorities reported.

Fire and police officials identify the latest victim as 51-year-old Kimberly McQuade. Fifty-year-old Kevin McQuade was the first victim of the Tuesday morning fire at the four-unit building. Three others are recovering from injuries.

A GoFundMe post says the two were husband and wife.

"Unfortunately, my dad didn't make it out of the fire, and my mom came out in critical condition and was taken by flight for life to St Mary's Burn Hospital. We would later make the decision to let her go as well," their daughter, Katrina McQuade, said in the posting.

At a news conference Wednesday, fire and police officials say an error in a dispatch system caused a delay in the response to the fire.

Police Capt. Dan Baumann estimated a response delay of about 5 minutes because a computer-aided system that provides an audio and visual alert to the fire stations did not operate as designed.

A dispatcher had to manually override the system to sound the alert to the stations and relay it over the radio.

Baumann said a preliminary investigation shows some coding in the system may have caused the error, but an investigation continues. It is being conducted by a division police commander, a battalion fire chief and an assistant administrator from the city's information technology department.