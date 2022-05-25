Second of three men charged in murder of 11-year-old Anisa Scott pleads guilty

The second of three men charged in the drive-by fatal shooting of 11-year-old Anisa Scott nearly two years ago pleaded guilty Wednesday morning. Prosecutors agreed to recommend he be sentenced to no more than 35 years in prison.

In a brief hearing, Perion Carreon, 21, of Madison, answered "yes, ma'am" and "guilty" when questioned by Dane County Circuit Judge Julie Genovese about whether he understood the charges against him and how he was pleading.

In addition to pleading guilty to being a party to first-degree reckless homicide in Scott's death, Carreon pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree attempted homicide, also as a party to the crime, for trying to kill Christopher Carthans, who was the boyfriend of Scott's mother and was driving the car Scott was in when she was shot in the head on Aug. 11, 2020, on East Washington Avenue in Madison.

Scott's mother, Ashley Rios, declined to comment after the hearing, saying she would release a statement when the cases against all three of the men charged have been resolved.

Carreon's plea comes five days after Andre P. Brown, 18, of Madison, pleaded guilty to being a party to first-degree reckless homicide in the case. Prosecutors agreed to recommend he spend no more than 40 years in prison. Jury selection in the case of the third man charged, 19-year-old Jerry Ward Jr., is set to begin Tuesday. District Attorney Ismael Ozanne did not immediately respond to an email asking if Carreon and Brown, who are to be sentenced in September, would testify for the prosecution at Ward's trial.

All three men were originally charged with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

According to a criminal complaint and Madison police, Brown, Carreon and Ward where trailing Carthans' Chevy Tahoe in a stolen Kia Optima near Route 30 just before noon. Scott was in Carthans' front passenger seat. Documents in a separate federal case filed later against Carthans say police believed Carthans "knew he was a target and enlisted Anisa to travel with him to discourage anyone from shooting at him."

The complaint says Carreon told police Brown and Ward fired on the Tahoe two separate times in the space of a few minutes. But in an amended criminal complaint, filed when Ward was charged about a week after Carreon and Brown, Ward claimed that Carreon fired on the Tahoe both times. Ward has also maintained he was asleep in the back of the Optima when the gunfire started.

At a recent hearing, Genovese denied a motion by Ward's attorney to dismiss the homicide charge against him. Assistant District Attorney Dan Hess said Ward had a gun on his lap and had helped another person in the car clear a gun that had jammed.

Carthans told police he was driving when he heard glass break and realized someone was shooting at him, according to the complaint. He saw that Anisa was injured and continued driving while he called 911. He heard four more gunshots and then saw another car with the front-seat passenger firing through the passenger-side window, the complaint states.

Carreon also told police he had picked Brown up from an apartment on Northport Drive, the complaint states. He said Brown, seated in the front passenger seat, fired the first shot and that another person in the car fired the second time. He said he was told to turn the car around so that Brown could fire again, the complaint states.

According to federal court documents filed later, Carthans told his federal probation agent that he did not believe he was the target of the shooting and that it was a case of mistaken identity. He told his agent that he had been mistaken for the older brother of a man who had stolen a "significant amount" of marijuana from a storage locker, and that the pot belonged to a cartel. Carthans said two of the three charged with the shooting had been hired by the cartel — the story police doubted.

U.S. District Judge William Conley sentenced Carthans, 34, to 21 months in prison in September 2020 for violations of conditions of his federal supervision. He was released in February, federal prison records indicate.

