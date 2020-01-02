Second man charged with homicide for 2018 Madison shooting death

A second man was charged Thursday with first-degree intentional homicide for the shooting death of a man whose body was found in August 2018 along a Southwest Side street.

The criminal complaint filed Thursday against Kendal J. Harris, 26, almost exactly mirrors a criminal complaint that was filed in April against Kem L. Davis, 26, of Fitchburg, which charged Davis with first-degree intentional homicide for the Aug. 25, 2018, death of DeAnthony Miggins, 23, of Madison. That complaint alleged DNA evidence found on a cigarette butt at the scene, along with a statement by someone who had been in jail with Davis, linked Davis to Miggins' murder.

The complaint also mentioned Harris as a possible accomplice to Davis, but the Wisconsin State Journal did not name Harris at the time because he was not charged with any crime related to Miggins' death.