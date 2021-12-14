Second man charged with attempted homicide in near-fatal North Side shooting of 2

As expected, a Madison man who was arrested late last month in connection with a September shooting that left two men seriously injured was charged Tuesday with two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.
Cordell K. Corner, 21, was also charged in a criminal complaint Tuesday with first-degree reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm by a person previously adjudged delinquent as a juvenile.
Corner and Cortez M. Talley, 28, of Madison, face attempted homicide charges for the Sept. 30 incident in the 1400 block of Northport Drive, on Madison's North Side, in which two men were shot. Nearby buildings were struck by gunfire but no bystanders were injured.
Corner appeared in court Tuesday, where he was ordered jailed on $250,000 bail. Talley, who was charged on Oct. 29, remains in jail on $100,000 bail. Corner will return to court for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 23.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police arrived at the scene to find one man shot in the head and leg. Another who was shot in the leg required multiple tourniquets to stop bleeding that could have been fatal. That man also had a gunshot wound on his right forearm.
Surveillance video showed Talley firing the shots, then getting into a dark-colored Buick that left the scene. The video also showed a second shooter, identified as Corner, who is Talley's brother.
Corner was wearing an A Bathing Ape brand T-shirt and a black ski mask. Photos from Corner's Facebook page showed him wearing the same items, police said.
The video shows Talley, without provocation, pulling out a gun, racking the slide and pointing it at several people. He then chased the two men while firing at them. It also shows Talley putting the gun up to the head of one of the men and firing it.
A woman identified Talley to police, telling them Talley chased the woman's brother-in-law and her brother, the victims of the shooting.
Cellphone records and an analysis of cell tower data placed Corner near the scene of the shooting. On Oct. 11, police sought to arrest Corner on multiple warrants. He was found getting into his mother's Nissan Rogue, a vehicle that was also captured by a video camera in the car of a witness who was near the shooting scene.
Corner ran from police and tossed a gun away just before he was arrested. He told police he wasn't on the North Side at the time of the shooting but was in Middleton after being on Madison's East Side, which was contradicted by cell data.
Five of the nine bullet casings collected from the Northport shooting scene were fired from the gun that Corner was carrying before his arrest, according to a Wisconsin Crime Lab analysis.
Corner's phone also contains text messages from the day after the shooting in which he describes to another person needing a lawyer for "Northside yesterday." Asked if it had anything to do with the shooting, Corner wrote, "I was protecting myself my family it's crazy how quick u are to judge me and don't even kno what went on."