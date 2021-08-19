Second man charged in July 5 gas station homicide is arrested

A day after homicide charges were filed in Dane County Circuit Court, a Fitchburg man who had been sought for the July 5 shooting death of a man at a South Side gas station was arrested, Madison police said.
Police said Avieon L. Little, 24, was arrested on Thursday but did not provide any additional details about the circumstances of his arrest. Detective Scott Reitmeier said no other details were being released by the department's Violent Crime Unit. Jail records indicate Little was booked into the Dane County Jail at 10:10 a.m. on Thursday.
Little and Christopher L. Somersett Jr., 26, of Madison, were charged Wednesday with first-degree intentional homicide for the shooting death of Keshaun Q. Davis-Williams, 22, of Dodgeville, at the BP gas station at 4501 Verona Road. Little was charged as a party to the crime.
A criminal complaint states a man later identified as Somersett approached a car in which Davis-Williams was a front seat passenger and fired multiple gunshots, and that Little may also have fired shots. They fled on foot, got into a car parked on a nearby side street and drove off, but police were able to track down the car Somersett was driving and arrested him on July 7 for a possible violation of his state Department of Corrections extended supervision, the complaint states.
Davis-Williams was pronounced dead after he was taken to UW Hospital. The complaint did not provide any motive for the shooting.
Somersett appeared in court on Wednesday, where bail was set at $250,000. He is also in custody on a hold from DOC. Little could appear in court as soon as Friday.