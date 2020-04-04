Second man arrested in killings of UW doctor, husband, police say

A second suspect was arrested on Friday night in the double homicide of Dr. Beth Potter and her husband, Robin Carre, whose bodies were found in the UW Arboretum on Tuesday morning.
Ali'jah J. Larrue, 18, was arrested at about 11:20 p.m. on Friday and booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of two counts of party to a crime of first-degree intentional homicide, UW-Madison police said.
Earlier on Friday, 18-year-old Khari Sanford was arrested and also tentatively charged with two counts of being party to first-degree intentional homicide. Sanford "is known to the family," UW Police Chief Kristen Roman said on Friday, but she did not elaborate on the nature of the relationship.
"While this remains a very active police investigation, UWPD investigators believe the two primary suspects in this murder investigation are in custody," police said in a statement. "We believe this senseless and tragic act was targeted towards the couple and was not random."
Potter, 52, was a family medicine physician. Carre, 57, was an education and former coaching director of Regent Soccer Club.
The couple was found in a ditch at 6:30 a.m. by a jogger about a quarter of a mile into the arboretum from the North Wingra Drive entrance. Carre died at the scene, while Potter died later in the hospital. Both succumbed to "homicidal related trauma," the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office said on Wednesday.
On Saturday, police spokesman Marc Lovicott declined to specify how investigators connected Larrue to the killings.
"It's an intense investigation of a serious crime," he said. "There are lots of pieces to the puzzle. Using information from the community, we were able to put these two in custody — and we do believe these are the two primary suspects."
Police also didn't say how Larrue and Sanford know each other.
"Obviously, they're connected because they committed this crime together," Lovicott said, "but I don't know what their relationship is beyond that."
This story will be updated.
