Second man arrested in killings of UW doctor, husband, police say

On Saturday, police spokesman Marc Lovicott declined to specify how investigators connected Larrue to the killings.

"It's an intense investigation of a serious crime," he said. "There are lots of pieces to the puzzle. Using information from the community, we were able to put these two in custody — and we do believe these are the two primary suspects."

Police also didn't say how Larrue and Sanford know each other.

"Obviously, they're connected because they committed this crime together," Lovicott said, "but I don't know what their relationship is beyond that."