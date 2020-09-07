Second Darlington teen dies from injuries in UTV crash in Lafayette County, authorities say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A second Darlington teen has died from injuries sustained in a UTV crash in Lafayette County on Aug. 29, authorities reported.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office was notified Saturday by the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office that Mikayla M. Stephens, 16, had died of her injuries, Sheriff Reg Gill said in a statement.

Jordan G. Beesecker, 14, the driver of the UTV, was found dead when first responders arrived at the scene of the crash about 10 p.m. Aug. 29 on private property on Highway G in the town of Belmont, Gill said in his original report on the crash.

The investigation determined that Beesecker lost control of the UTV in a pasture on the property and overturned the UTV, ejecting both teens, who were not wearing seatbelts, Gill said.

Stephens was trapped under the UTV with serious injuries, freed by Belmont Fire Department personnel and taken by MedFlight helicopter to University Hospital in Madison, Gill said.

