A second Chicago man has been sentenced to three years in prison for dealing fentanyl-laced heroin in the Madison area from May through November 2018, the office of Scott C. Blader, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin announced.
Arthur Jones, 41, of Chicago, was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson. Jones and co-conspirator Corey Douglas, 28, also of Chicago, pleaded guilty to the charge on June 5. Douglas also was sentenced to three years in prison by Judge Peterson on Aug. 29.
Jones maintained a residence in Fitchburg that police knew from their investigation was a stash house for drugs. Douglas was arrested by Dane County Narcotics Task Force officers on Nov. 29 in possession of almost 12 grams of a mixture of heroin and fentanyl pre-packaged for street-level sale. A subsequent search of the residence resulted in the discovery of more than 80 grams of additional heroin and fentanyl mixture, Blader said in a statement.
In sentencing both Jones and Douglas, Judge Peterson said that despite their lack of criminal history, the offense deserved a significant sentence because of the higher risk of an overdose death associated with a mixture of heroin and fentanyl, and the defendants’ repeated exploitation of others’ addiction.