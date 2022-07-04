Second 3-year-old boy shot in Milwaukee in 48 hours, police say

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MILWAUKEE — Two 3-year-old boys have been shot in Milwaukee in separate incidents over a span of 48 hours.

The Journal Sentinel reported that a 3-year-old boy was in critical condition after he was struck by gunfire Saturday evening in an apparently accidental shooting. It wasn’t immediately clear who shot the boy.

Three-year-old Akai W. Stilo died on Friday after he found a gun and accidentally shot himself. A 28-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the incident.

2021 year in review: Greek letters, championships and a persistent pandemic

We tried to quit it, but the pandemic proved to be an on-again, off-again relationship in 2021. Here are some of the ups and downs of the last year.

Calm reigns Sunday after Wisconsin Capitol prepared for armed protest
Crime
topical alert featured

Calm reigns Sunday after Wisconsin Capitol prepared for armed protest

  • STATE JOURNAL STAFF
  • 0

But for the armored vehicles, extra barricades and rooftop surveillance teams, Sunday was just another dreary winter day on Madison’s Capitol Square.

Wisconsin health secretary Andrea Palm leaving to join Biden administration
Local Government
topical alert featured

Wisconsin health secretary Andrea Palm leaving to join Biden administration

  • Mitchell Schmidt | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Gov. Tony Evers also announced that Karen Timberlake, who served as DHS secretary under former Gov. Jim Doyle during the 2009 swine flu pandemic, will take on the role of DHS interim secretary.

New Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes promises collaboration, focus on violent crime
Crime
alert top story

New Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes promises collaboration, focus on violent crime

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Barnes becomes the city's third Black police chief and will have to deal with a sharp uptick in shootings and car thefts.

Columbia power plant to close by 2025, ending coal-fired power in Portage
Science & Environment
topical alert top story

Columbia power plant to close by 2025, ending coal-fired power in Portage

  • Chris Hubbuch | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Alliant Energy said the decision will allow it to avoid some $250 million in maintenance and upgrade costs.

Wolf hunters vastly exceed Wisconsin quota in first hunt since federal protections dropped
Science & Environment
topical alert featured

Wolf hunters vastly exceed Wisconsin quota in first hunt since federal protections dropped

  • Chris Hubbuch | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The Department of Natural Resources reported at 4 p.m. Wednesday that hunters had registered 182 wolves since the hunt began Monday, or about 15% of the estimated population. The quota for non-native hunters was 119 wolves.

Madison singer and guitarist Raine Stern 'rare find' on 'The Voice'
Television
topical alert top story

Madison singer and guitarist Raine Stern 'rare find' on 'The Voice'

  • Samara Kalk Derby | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Raine Stern, originally from New Glarus, dazzled judges on the NBC show "The Voice" Monday night, prompting judge Blake Shelton to say, "You're a rare find. And you're about to have your moment in the music industry."

Back to school: Madison schools welcome kindergartners a year after COVID shutdown
Local Education
alert featured

Back to school: Madison schools welcome kindergartners a year after COVID shutdown

  • Elizabeth Beyer | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The Madison School District reopened its doors to kindergartners Tuesday after shutting down nearly one year ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tony Evers: Everyone in Wisconsin will be vaccine eligible May 1
Local Government
breaking

Tony Evers: Everyone in Wisconsin will be vaccine eligible May 1

  • SCOTT BAUER Associated Press
  • 0

President Joe Biden said Thursday he wanted states to make everyone eligible by May 1.

Wisconsin Supreme Court overturns Tony Evers' emergency orders, face mask mandate
Local Government
topical

Wisconsin Supreme Court overturns Tony Evers' emergency orders, face mask mandate

  • Riley Vetterkind | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Since the start of the outbreak, Gov. Tony Evers has issued multiple public health emergencies and a series of related orders. 

World Dairy Expo to stay in Madison
Local Government
topical

World Dairy Expo to stay in Madison

  • Mitchell Schmidt | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

“The only home World Dairy Expo has known is Dane County, Wisconsin, and we are ready to welcome the dairy industry’s premier event back to our community this fall,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said.

Aberration or pattern? Several factors at play in 6 deaths on East Washington Avenue
Local Government
alert

Aberration or pattern? Several factors at play in 6 deaths on East Washington Avenue

  • Logan Wroge | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Five of the six deaths occurred at night, and alcohol, speed and inattentiveness on the part of drivers and pedestrians likely factored into the deaths as Dane County experiences a high year for traffic fatalities.

Barry Alvarez says he'll retire after a 31-year tenure with the Badgers as football coach, athletic director
College Football
topical

Barry Alvarez says he'll retire after a 31-year tenure with the Badgers as football coach, athletic director

  • Todd D. Milewski | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Barry Alvarez, 74, will finish his term leading the UW athletic program this summer after a 17-year stretch in the seat during which the department's budget nearly doubled.

Jill Underly wins state superintendent election; vows to ensure all schools open in the fall
Local Education
topical top story

Jill Underly wins state superintendent election; vows to ensure all schools open in the fall

  • Elizabeth Beyer | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"I'm ready to get to work on day one and build a stronger more equitable public education system," Jill Underly said after winning the state superintendent election.

Mifflin Street Block Party makes return with thousands of revelers after pandemic pause
Local News
alert top story

Mifflin Street Block Party makes return with thousands of revelers after pandemic pause

  • Logan Wroge | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Mask wearing and social distancing were a rare sight Saturday at the annual gathering, which took a year off in 2020 as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic set in last spring.

City softens approach to close homeless camp, explores options for men's shelter site
Local Government
alert

City softens approach to close homeless camp, explores options for men's shelter site

  • Dean Mosiman | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Madison officials are taking a slow approach to break up a homeless encampment at Reindahl Park on the East Side.

Free from masks and COVID-19 limits, Dane County resumes most activity
Local News
topical alert

Free from masks and COVID-19 limits, Dane County resumes most activity

  • David Wahlberg | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Yet with children younger than 12 still not eligible to be vaccinated, and some others not immunized, the pandemic “is emphatically not over, even in Dane County.” 

Watch now: Hundreds celebrate Juneteenth in return to Madison's Penn Park
Local News
alert

Watch now: Hundreds celebrate Juneteenth in return to Madison's Penn Park

  • Logan Wroge | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"Being in this neighborhood and growing up in Madison, it's always been a staple in the community. It's so good to see such a good turnout coming off the year we just came off of."

Watch now: Canoes, kayaks, goose eggs, strawberries and fried cheese usher in Madison's summer routine
Local News
topical alert

Watch now: Canoes, kayaks, goose eggs, strawberries and fried cheese usher in Madison's summer routine

  • Barry Adams | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Paddle & Portage and the Dane County Farmers Market returned to the isthmus and Capitol Square on Saturday for the first time since 2019.

GOP convention: Donald Trump retains center stage as Republicans emphasize election investigations
Local Government
topical alert

GOP convention: Donald Trump retains center stage as Republicans emphasize election investigations

  • Riley Vetterkind | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Trump on Friday claimed Wisconsin Republicans weren't doing enough to investigate the November election. 

Wisconsin Senate approves GOP-authored budget, which now heads to Gov. Tony Evers
Local Government
topical alert

Wisconsin Senate approves GOP-authored budget, which now heads to Gov. Tony Evers

  • Mitchell Schmidt | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The Senate voted 23-9, with Democratic Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley, of Mason, and Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska, joining with Republicans, in favor of the budget, which includes more than $3 billion in income and property tax cuts.

Chandler Halderson charged with killing his mother, told police he 'didn't feel bad about what I did'
Crime
alert

Chandler Halderson charged with killing his mother, told police he 'didn't feel bad about what I did'

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Chandler Halderson remains in the Dane County Jail on $1 million bond. He is next in court on Sept. 1.

Wisconsin Supreme Court says DNR has authority to limit animals, wells
Science & Environment
topical alert

Wisconsin Supreme Court says DNR has authority to limit animals, wells

  • Chris Hubbuch | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

At issue was a 2011 law that says state agencies can’t take any actions that aren’t explicitly authorized by the Legislature. 

Watch now: History made as Bucks win their first NBA title in 50 years
Basketball
topical alert

Watch now: History made as Bucks win their first NBA title in 50 years

  • Barry Adams | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The Milwaukee Bucks grabbed their first NBA title in 50 years Tuesday in front of a global audience.

Boulder that provoked controversy removed from UW-Madison campus
Local News
topical alert

Boulder that provoked controversy removed from UW-Madison campus

  • Erin Gretzinger
  • 0

“It’s not the rock’s fault that it got that terrible and unfortunate nickname,” one bystander said. “But the fact that it’s ... being moved shows that the world is getting a little better today.”

Afghan refugees begin arriving at Wisconsin's Fort McCoy
Local News
alert

Afghan refugees begin arriving at Wisconsin's Fort McCoy

  • Emily Hamer | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Refugees fleeing Afghanistan after the government's collapse to the Taliban started arriving in Wisconsin's Fort McCoy Sunday afternoon. 

Watch now: Brats, beer gardens, the band and fans return the vibrancy to Badgers' game day
Business News
topical alert

Watch now: Brats, beer gardens, the band and fans return the vibrancy to Badgers' game day

  • Barry Adams | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

For the first time since the 2019 season, football fans of the Wisconsin Badgers get a chance to return to the familiar surroundings of Camp Randall.

Watch now: 'Forward', Heg statues restored to Capitol Square after being toppled last year
Local Government
topical alert

Watch now: 'Forward', Heg statues restored to Capitol Square after being toppled last year

  • Emily Hamer | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

After more than a year of repairs, the two statues that were torn down during last summer's protests were restored to the Capitol Square Tuesday morning. 

Senate approves several of Tony Evers' cabinet heads, Natural Resources Board appointee still waiting
Local Government
topical alert

Senate approves several of Tony Evers' cabinet heads, Natural Resources Board appointee still waiting

  • Mitchell Schmidt | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Tony Evers said "it's about time" that the Senate take up some of the more than 100 appointees still waiting on confirmation votes.

UW-Madison chancellor headed to Northwestern in 2022
Higher education
topical alert

UW-Madison chancellor headed to Northwestern in 2022

  • KELLY MEYERHOFER
  • 0

After nearly a decade at the helm of UW-Madison, leading the university through budget cuts, political battles and a pandemic, Chancellor Rebe…

Second East High walkout goes districtwide, draws attention of parents and lawmakers
Local Education
alert

Second East High walkout goes districtwide, draws attention of parents and lawmakers

  • Elizabeth Beyer | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

A rally that took place on Wednesday was organized to support a victim of a recent alleged sexual assault that occurred off of school grounds between two East students. Lilyian Jenkins, a senior at East and one of the organizers for Friday’s walkout, said the Friday event was a strike for a list of demands meant to help students feel safe at school.

Watch now: A 1,200-year-old dugout canoe is raised from Lake Mendota
Local News
topical alert

Watch now: A 1,200-year-old dugout canoe is raised from Lake Mendota

  • Barry Adams | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The vessel was found in June in 27 feet of water and is the oldest intact boat ever discovered in Wisconsin waters.

COVID vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds green-lit by Wisconsin Department of Health Services
Local Education
alert

COVID vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds green-lit by Wisconsin Department of Health Services

  • Elizabeth Beyer | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

COVID vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 have been green lit by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services Wednesday, less than 24 hours after the federal Center for Disease Control also OK’d inoculation for the youngest group yet.

Tony Evers vetoes GOP-drawn maps, setting up court battle over next 10-year boundaries
Local Government
topical alert

Tony Evers vetoes GOP-drawn maps, setting up court battle over next 10-year boundaries

  • Mitchell Schmidt | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The GOP-drawn maps, which passed the Republican-controlled state Assembly and Senate last week, would largely maintain the core of the existing district boundaries that Republicans drew in secret in 2011.

Rittenhouse acquittal draws criticism at Penn Park gathering as Madison police mobilize for protests
Crime
alert

Rittenhouse acquittal draws criticism at Penn Park gathering as Madison police mobilize for protests

  • Lucas Robinson | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

About 50 people attended a community "speak out" event in Penn Park Friday night, criticizing police treatment of the city's Black youth in recent weeks.

Dick Wagner, a community servant and gay rights leader for decades, dies at age 78
Local Government
alert

Dick Wagner, a community servant and gay rights leader for decades, dies at age 78

  • Dean Mosiman | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Wagner, who died Monday after serving the greater Madison community in countless ways for a half-century, is being remembered as a man of kindness, wisdom, beauty, caring and grace.

National champions: Wisconsin volleyball beats Nebraska in 5-set thriller to claim first title
College volleyball
topical alert featured

National champions: Wisconsin volleyball beats Nebraska in 5-set thriller to claim first title

  • DENNIS PUNZEL For the State Journal
  • 0

The Badgers volleyball team captured the first national championship in program history with a thrilling five-set victory over Big Ten rival Nebraska in the NCAA final in Columbus, Ohio.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson urged people in a tweet to store their guns in a safe place.

