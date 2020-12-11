Search warrants: Woman's body found in July burned in places, DNA links two men to scene

A woman whose body was believed by police to have been dumped in a wooded area near a town of Madison neighborhood last summer likely had been burned at that location, possibly using some sort of fuel, according to search warrants filed this week in court.

The three search warrants, filed Thursday by town of Madison police, do not indicate a cause of death of Kiara M. Lopez, 27, of Madison, but through DNA from her body and other evidence, police identified two men, one from Sauk County, another from Milwaukee, as possibly being involved.

Those men, who were identified in the search warrants, are not being named by the Wisconsin State Journal because neither has been arrested or charged in connection with the matter. The warrants state they were issued to search for evidence of mutilating or hiding a corpse.

Police have said Lopez was found about 6:30 a.m. on July 7 by two teens near the corner of Nygard Street and Crocus Circle, a few blocks off West Badger Road and North Rusk Avenue in the town of Madison.

Town of Madison Police Chief Scott Gregory said Friday he could not comment on anything beyond what is in the search warrants, but said the investigation continues.

According to the search warrants: