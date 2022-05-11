Search warrants: Man in fatal West Side crash was headed to hospital with his mother

A man who was jailed two weeks ago on a tentative vehicular homicide charge for an early-morning crash on Madison's West Side told his brother he was going to a hospital because his head hurt, taking along their 84-year-old mother, who died in the crash, according to search warrants filed this week.

The search warrants, filed on Monday but not available until late Tuesday, state that Thomas G. Monson, 57, of Edgerton, was driving a Pontiac Vibe that crashed into a tree on Whitney Way at Endeavor Lane shortly before 2:15 a.m. on April 28.

During a brief conversation with police after the crash, after first hearing that his mother, Bonnie J. Monson, of Edgerton, had died, Monson asked police to be sensitive in breaking the news to his brother because, "I just killed my mom."

Then Monson paused, the warrants state, and he said, "I mean, we got into a crash and my mom died."

Monson is currently in the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of homicide by drunken driving, eighth-offense drunken driving and driving while suspended. He is also on a state Department of Corrections hold.

Monson is currently on extended supervision for his seventh drunken driving conviction, from 2015.

One of the warrants sought permission to look for evidence in the Pontiac, which is registered to Monson, and the other sought a DNA sample from Monson.

Formal charges have not yet been filed.

According to the warrants:

An officer who saw firefighters try to remove Monson and his mother from the car said Monson was stumbling and struggling to keep his balance. The officer overheard a Fire Department paramedic remark that Monson "smelled like a distillery."

At the scene, Monson said he'd had "two drinks or something."

Bonnie Monson died at UW Hospital at 4:17 a.m., after efforts to save her life failed.

At UW Hospital, Monson's speech was "slurred and quiet" and he appeared to be drowsy. Asked if he knew what year it was, he said "1999."

A sample of Monson's blood was taken but results were not available on May 5, when the search warrants were written and signed by a judge.

Monson's brother, identified in other court documents as David Monson, told police he was in town from California, and on April 22 he had gotten into a physical fight with his brother. Thomas Monson was ticketed for disorderly conduct as a result.

Records indicate that Monson was booked into the Dane County Jail on April 22 and released on April 27. According to police, David Monson said Thomas Monson was kept in jail on a hold by his probation officer until his release.

The night of April 27, the warrants state, David Monson was staying with his mother on Beach Avenue in the town of Albion, near Edgerton. He said his brother also lives on Beach Avenue, a few doors down from their mother.

David Monson said they were up late, and he suspects his brother was drinking, though he didn't see it. David Monson went downstairs to go to bed around 10 or 11 p.m., he told police.

At about 1 a.m., Thomas Monson called his brother from upstairs using their mother's cellphone. He said he needed to go to the hospital because his head hurt and was going to have their mother drive him there.

According to police, David Monson told his brother that their mother wasn't driving him anywhere. She hadn't driven for a long time due to dementia, David Monson told his brother, and she should not be behind the wheel of a car. David Monson told police that he told his brother not to take their mother anywhere, and he went back to bed.

He told police he didn't know his brother and mother had gone anywhere until the following morning when he got calls from UW Hospital and the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office telling him what had happened.

David Monson told police he had no idea why his brother would have been on Madison's West Side, because if he were going to get emergency treatment, it would have been at the hospital in Edgerton and its 24-hour emergency room.

He told WKOW-TV last week, though, that their mother was "very adamant" about helping Thomas Monson that night, and she was the one who had started driving.

"She got lost and Tom decided to take over the driving, that's when the accident happened," David Monson told WKOW.

A State Patrol crash reconstruction specialist said it appeared the Vibe was traveling east on Endeavor Lane when it ran through a stop sign at Whitney Way, jumped multiple curbs and a median and slammed into a tree just east of the intersection.

Endeavor Lane is a one-block street that runs between Charmany Drive and South Whitney Way, past the Exact Sciences headquarters building. Security cameras at Exact Sciences captured the car's route as it passed the building.

