Search warrants: Madison man says angel told him to kill neighbor

According to the warrants:

Officers went to 1802 Northport Drive about 9:17 p.m. Friday to check on Lee after the Dane County 911 Center received a call from a person screaming and reporting "lots of blood." Lee was taken to UW Hospital for a head injury. He died there on Monday, police said.

About 9:40 p.m., a woman who said she has a child with Keokanya called police to say Keokanya had called her a short time earlier to say he had hurt somebody, and that he had hurt his own leg. She told police Keokanya has mental health issues.

Keokanya's brother told officers that Keokanya had told him that he had injured someone and was armed. Police soon found Keokanya and took him to the police department's North District station.

During an interview there with Knuebuhler, Keokanya said he is schizophrenic, and said a fallen angel named Enoch had made him kick in apartment doors. Keokanya said he pistol-whipped Lee and shot him in the head and kicked his body while the man lay on the floor.

Keokanya and Lee lived in the same apartment building, according to the warrants, but police said Tuesday they do not believe the two knew one another.

Keokanya did not have a prior criminal record in Wisconsin, according to state court records.

