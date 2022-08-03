Search warrants: Gun threat, road rage, led driver to shoot, injure other driver on Highway 12

Aggressive driving and the waving of a gun preceded a road rage shooting Friday night on Highway 12 northwest of Middleton, which later led to a crash involving an alleged drunken driver who injured a sheriff's deputy involved in the shooting investigation, according to court records.

A 32-year-old man was injured in the shooting. No arrests have been made for the shooting, and an investigation is still ongoing, Dane County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said Wednesday.

But according to court records and one of two search warrants filed Wednesday, a man who admitted firing a gun at the other driver was arrested by Sauk Prairie police and charged with eluding police after the shooting.

Zakary S. Sykes, 20, of Sauk City, was booked into the Sauk County Jail early Saturday. He was released Monday on $500 bail after appearing in Sauk County Circuit Court, where he was charged with felony fleeing or eluding police, according to court records. He was also ticketed for reckless driving and failing to stop at stop signs, court records state.

Kyrie E. Heath, 25, of Mount Horeb, was charged Tuesday with causing injury by drunken driving and second-offense drunken driving after her vehicle struck two Dane County Sheriff's officers on Highway 19 as they investigated the shooting incident at the location where the shooting victim had stopped and called 911, according to a criminal complaint.

Sgt. Travis McPherson, the complaint states, sustained scrapes and bruises, along with a possible torn rotator cuff. Lt. Krista Ewers-Hayes sustained a minor foot injury, but Heath was not charged for that injury. Heath was released on a signature bond after appearing in court Tuesday.

According to the search warrants:

About 7:45 p.m. Friday, the 32-year-old driver of a Ford Explorer reported he had been shot. Deputies and medical personnel met him in the 7300 block of Highway 19 in the town of Springfield.

When deputies arrived, the man was standing outside his vehicle, but he closed and locked the vehicle's doors and left it running. He refused to open the Explorer and would not allow deputies to turn off the engine. The vehicle's front windows were rolled up, but there were bullet holes in them, and the glass was held in place by dark window tint.

The man asked, "Have I really been shot?" and a deputy saw there was a bleeding wound in his upper left chest area and another wound in his left armpit.

The man would not allow deputies to search his vehicle, so investigators sought a search warrant.

There was no information in the search warrant about the extent of the man's injuries.

The man told a detective he had left work and was headed westbound in the left lane of Highway 12 when a blue truck passed him on the left, driving on the left shoulder and median. The man said his driver's side window broke, and he realized he had been shot. Asked whether he had any weapons in his vehicle, the man said he thought he should speak to an attorney.

Police in Sauk County tried to stop a blue truck matching the description the man provided, but the driver later stopped and fled on foot.

The driver of that vehicle, identified as Sykes, contacted police later and agreed to meet with investigators. Sykes told police he was driving his blue GMC Canyon pickup truck westbound in the left lane on Highway 12 near Highway K in Dane County when an "angry driver" got in front of him and slammed on the brakes, nearly forcing Sykes into a guardrail.

Sykes said the driver of the other vehicle waved a gun at him. Fearing for his life, Sykes told investigators, he took a gun from his glove box while he drove into the left ditch alongside the other vehicle and fired one shot. He said he saw the driver's side window of the other vehicle shatter.

Sykes said he made his way to Sauk County and "chucked" the gun there. Sauk County authorities were able to find the gun and a magazine.

Investigators found a 9mm bullet casing in Sykes' pickup truck, along with a 9mm bullet. In the Explorer, investigators found a handgun, a rifle and ammunition.

Deputies struck

According to the complaint against Heath:

Around 1 a.m., McPherson and Ewers-Hayes were struck by a vehicle as they were getting set to leave the scene where the shooting victim's truck was stopped.

Heath told police she was coming around a curve at about 30 to 45 mph and was "dumb" and not paying attention. She said she knew she had hit something because her airbags went off, so she slammed on her brakes and got out.

Heath said she had been at Centennial Park in Waunakee. Between 9 p.m. and midnight, she told investigators, she drank four White Claw hard seltzers. Heath failed field sobriety tests, and a preliminary breath test found her blood alcohol concentration to be just over 0.16%, twice the legal limit for drivers.

McPherson told investigators he and Ewers-Hayes saw a vehicle approaching that sounded as though it was accelerating and appeared as though the driver was losing control.

McPherson said he saw the vehicle strike Ewers-Hayes' vehicle, and said Ewers-Hayes tried to pull him out of the way before he was struck by the vehicle. He said he remembers going airborne, striking his squad car and then hitting the ground. He said he lost consciousness after that.