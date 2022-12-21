Search warrant: Sun Prairie teacher was recording students in bathroom for at least 4 years

A former Sun Prairie middle school music teacher, indicted in October on federal charges of producing child pornography, told Sun Prairie police that he had been making recordings of boys at school restroom urinals for the past four to five years, according to a search warrant recently unsealed in Dane County Circuit Court.

Officials have previously said little about what prompted the arrest of music teacher Matthew Quaglieri on Oct. 7 and the indictment against him that charged him with three counts of producing child pornography contained no details about what Quaglieri was alleged to have done.

But an affidavit written by Sun Prairie police Detective Michael Hartman, filed on Oct. 13 with a search warrant that was unsealed earlier this month, states that Quaglieri, 34, admitted that on multiple occasions he took an Apple iPad into a boys' restroom at Prairie View Middle School and stood at a urinal next to boys and took video recordings of their genitals.

The search warrant states Quaglieri used the images for sexual purposes and viewed them mainly at home, but he also admitted viewing some of them in his office at the school.

Quaglieri was initially ordered by a federal magistrate judge to be kept in custody, but on Nov. 11 he was allowed to leave jail and remain around the clock at the home of his parents in Mukwonago, according to court documents. He is being monitored by GPS. Quaglieri, who had been suspended from his job, resigned shortly before Thanksgiving.

The search warrant, which sought permission to take computers and data storage devices from Quaglieri's home, states that Quaglieri worked at the school for 11 years.

According to the detective's summary included with the search warrant:

On Oct. 7, police were called by the father of a Prairie View student, who had told his father that while in the restroom at school, Quaglieri had come in with a tablet computer under his arm, which was pointed at the boy, while both used the urinals.

Police spoke to Prairie View principal Michelle Jensen, who told police Quaglieri always had a tablet under his arm at school, and that she hadn't heard of any concerns about him.

An officer asked that Jensen bring Quaglieri to the office from his classroom, along with his school district-owned tablets. Jensen returned with Quaglieri and two tablets.

Speaking to police, Quaglieri said he does take a tablet into the boys' restroom but never records anything while in there. He said he also has a personal tablet in his office, and agreed to go with Jensen to his office to retrieve it.

When they returned, Jensen was "breathing heavily" and indicated there was a "physical altercation" when they went to retrieve the tablet, and that Quaglieri may have been trying to delete things from it.

Quaglieri, speaking further with Officer Jennifer Nichols, said he is "sick," and admitted he carried a tablet, which was recording, into the boys' restroom, while he used the bathroom. He said he had been making recordings like these for the past four to five years, but always with his personal tablet, not a district-owned tablet, to avoid having the recordings traced.

Quaglieri said he didn't target specific students. He also said he wanted to stop making the recordings but could not do it.

In addition to his tablet, Quaglieri told police other recordings were on an external hard drive at his home, where he lived by himself.

Later, while reviewing Quaglieri's personal iPad with him, Detective Scot Bartnick saw about 10 videos that showed exposed genitals. Quaglieri was able to identify all 10 students by name. There were also still images that appeared to be screenshots from the videos showing the faces and genitals of male students.

The document noted that the images that were seen "are only a small amount of what appeared to be stored on the iPad."