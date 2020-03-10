Search warrant: Substitute teacher put hand down girl's shirt in class, was "bored" with lesson plan

Schallert made small talk with the girls, then asked the first girl what she was doing "after this." Seated on a wheeled chair, he rolled closer to the girl until his right leg was on top of her left leg, she told police. The girl said she tried to move away from him, but a file cabinet was in the way. She got up and went to another table. Later, she told police, she decided she didn't want the other girl to be left alone with Schallert, so she went back to the chair where she originally sat.

Schallert again scooted close to her, she told police, and played with her ponytail, with a smirk on his face. She said he then put one of his hands on the top of her chest near her collar, just under her throat. The girl told police she thought Schallert might choke her. Instead, he slid his hand under her shirt and touched her upper chest area. She told him, "What the (expletive)," stop," and ran from the classroom to the school office.

As she explained to an associate principal what happened, other girls came into the office and said Schallert had also touched them inappropriately in the same class.

One girl said Schallert ran his fingers through her hair. She also said that after the first girl had left the classroom, Schallert put on a jacket the girl had left behind.