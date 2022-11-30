Search warrant: Man was shot on Madison's South Side after helping shooter stand up following fight, witness says

A scuffle, followed by what appeared to be a brief reconciliation, preceded a fatal shooting last week on Madison's South Side, according to a search warrant filed Wednesday.

The search warrant sought permission from a judge to search the contents of three cellphones that were left behind on East Lakeside Street, the scene of a shooting around 1:10 p.m. on Nov. 22 that caused the death of Santrie M. Riley, 36, of Madison, also identified Saturday by the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office as Shantarie M. Riley.

Cristina Figueroa Soto, director of operations for the ME's office, said the spelling of the first name as issued by the office is one that Riley's family provided. Michael Covey, an attorney who represented Riley on some recent criminal matters, said he has only known Riley as Santrie.

According to the search warrant:

A witness who was working near the scene of the shooting told police he saw and heard a physical fight between Riley and someone he described as a slender Black male with long dreadlocks who was dressed in a dark gray sweatshirt.

The fight happened near a gray SUV parked in the 100 block of East Lakeside Street. During the fight, the slender man fell to the ground. Riley helped the man back to his feet and escorted him to the passenger side of the SUV, the witness told police.

The witness, who believed the fight was over at that point, went back to work. But he then heard multiple gunshots and looked back to see the slender man firing toward an area where a Ford F150 pickup truck was parked. The witness saw the slender man get into the driver's seat of the SUV and drive away.

Riley was found on the ground near the pickup truck. He had a gunshot wound to his torso. When police arrived, he was unconscious and was taken to UW Hospital, where he died.

Police found multiple bullet casings in the road along with the three cellphones, the search warrant states.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said Wednesday that police have no new information to provide on a suspect or person of interest. On Monday night, Madison police released a statement assuring the public that they are still actively investigating the shooting.

Police have said Riley was traveling in the same vehicle as the suspect prior to the fight and the shooting. The shooting happened in front of a construction site, and it prompted a lockdown at Franklin Elementary School, which is a few blocks from the scene.