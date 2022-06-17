Search warrant: Man was beaten with pipe at Madison apartment, bound, shot near Portage

A man who was later found dead by Columbia County authorities was struck repeatedly in the face and bound at the wrists before he was driven away from a Downtown Madison apartment building in his own vehicle, according to a search warrant filed late Thursday.

The warrant, filed in Dane County Circuit Court, identified the man who was beaten and tied up as Manuel M. Martinez, 68, whose wife told Madison police she had not seen or heard from her husband since Monday morning.

The search warrant does not discuss the body that was found near Portage Wednesday night by the Columbia County Sheriff's Office. But the warrant states that one of three people who were arrested on tentative kidnapping and homicide charges and later told Madison police about the shooting near Portage was driving a Jeep registered to Martinez and his wife, the warrant states.

Columbia County authorities said Thursday that a man's body was found on Klappstein Road near Highway 16 in the town of Lewiston, west of Portage. The Columbia County Medical Examiner's Office has not released the man's name.

Late Friday afternoon, Columbia County authorities charged Jesse J. Freiberg, 28; Laura M. Johnson, 38; and Jakenya K. Patty, 21, all of Madison, with being a party to first-degree intentional homicide. All are being held in the Dane County Jail. Court appearances were not immediately scheduled.

The search warrant does not indicate a possible motive for the incident other than perhaps robbery.

According to an investigator's affidavit filed with the search warrant:

Madison police were called about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday to Williamson and South Few streets on Madison's Near East Side for an incident involving a man and woman in which the Jeep had struck a house at 413 S. Few St.

Madison police said Thursday that officers saw Patty try to run over Freiberg with the Jeep.

Patty told police she was fighting with Freiberg, who she said had "tried" to kill a man in Portage on Tuesday night. The gun he used was in a backpack inside the Jeep, she said, and police found it there.

Patty told police that on Monday night, she and Freiberg went to Porchlight, 306 N. Brooks St., which provides housing to homeless people. They went to an apartment belonging to "Na Na," later identified as Johnson, who was in the apartment with another woman who also lives in the building.

With them, Patty told police, was a man she later identified through a jail photograph as Martinez. Patty said she saw Johnson strike Martinez in the face with a metal object several times, causing him to bleed profusely.

Later, Patty told police, Johnson pulled Martinez through the second-floor hallway to the elevator and took him to his Jeep. Johnson sat in the back seat of the Jeep with Martinez, whose hands were bound with a cellphone charger cord. Freiberg drove, Patty said.

Patty said that during the drive, Johnson continued to beat Martinez and demand money from him, and she used an unspecified object to burn him.

Somewhere in Portage, Patty told police, they stopped near a body of water. Martinez escaped from the Jeep and started running toward the water. Freiberg took out a gun and shot at Martinez, who went into the water and went under, Patty told police.

Freiberg walked up to the water and fired two more shots, Patty said. He then went back to the Jeep and they drove back to Madison and dropped Johnson off at Porchlight.

Martinez's wife, Barbara Martinez, told police she hadn't seen her husband since about 5:30 a.m. on Monday and last heard from him by phone around 9 a.m. that day. She said she missed a call from him around 3 p.m. the same day.

Surveillance footage from Porchlight showed a man who appeared to be Martinez arriving at Johnson's apartment at 11:34 p.m. Monday and leaving Johnson's apartment at 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday. At that point, Martinez's hands appeared to be bound, and he was bleeding. A woman was later seen cleaning his blood from the floor.

The footage showed that at one point Martinez tried to shove Johnson off of him, but Johnson, who appeared to be carrying a metal pipe, pinned him against a wall. Freiberg and Patty are also seen in the video.

When police later contacted Johnson in the hallway outside her apartment, Johnson said, without being told why police were there, "So someone comes missing and you come knock on my door?" She also warned police there were cameras in her apartment and said everyone was on camera.

An inventory filed with the warrant states that several things were seized, including a blunt metal pipe, a cellphone, a black Husky knife, surveillance cameras and a black hat. The warrant had been issued to search Johnson's apartment.

Martinez had been described by Patty as wearing a black hat earlier in Johnson's, which was not seen on his head on the hallway video when he was led from Johnson's apartment.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.