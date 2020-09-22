Search warrant: Fight over drugs preceded incident leading to man's death

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A fight that led to the possible beating death of a Madison man earlier this month at a Far East Side park was triggered by a conflict over drug use, according to a search warrant filed Monday.

Police began investigating after the body of Tyrone A. Flood, 54, was found on a bike path in Reindahl Park, in the 1800 block of Portage Road, on Sept. 13.

The search warrant states the cause and manner of Flood's death was still not known pending other tests following an autopsy, but he had cuts to the top of his head and scrapes on his knuckles, elbows and back.

Some details about the fight differ between individuals who were interviewed by police. The warrant states that Flood and another man got into a fight, and that the fight was joined by a third man who beat Flood repeatedly with a pole or a pipe, and that Flood was unresponsive afterward.

Surveillance video from a nearby Wendy's restaurant, though fuzzy from distance and lighting conditions, showed two men fighting and one of them getting knocked to the ground. The other man continued to hit the one on the ground.

The man on the ground was then able to get up and move away, the video showed, but was then beaten again by two people. After that, the person on the ground did not get up again, the warrant states.