Search warrant: Fight over drugs preceded incident leading to man's death

A fight that led to the possible beating death of a Madison man earlier this month at a Far East Side park was triggered by a conflict over drug use, according to a search warrant filed Monday.
Police began investigating after the body of Tyrone A. Flood, 54, was found on a bike path in Reindahl Park, in the 1800 block of Portage Road, on Sept. 13.
The search warrant states the cause and manner of Flood's death was still not known pending other tests following an autopsy, but he had cuts to the top of his head and scrapes on his knuckles, elbows and back.
Some details about the fight differ between individuals who were interviewed by police. The warrant states that Flood and another man got into a fight, and that the fight was joined by a third man who beat Flood repeatedly with a pole or a pipe, and that Flood was unresponsive afterward.
Surveillance video from a nearby Wendy's restaurant, though fuzzy from distance and lighting conditions, showed two men fighting and one of them getting knocked to the ground. The other man continued to hit the one on the ground.
The man on the ground was then able to get up and move away, the video showed, but was then beaten again by two people. After that, the person on the ground did not get up again, the warrant states.
One of the two men who was said to be beating Flood is currently in the Dane County Jail after his arrest on Sept. 13. He is being held for a possible probation violation. That man is not being named by the State Journal because he has not been charged with anything related to Flood's death.
The other man who struck Flood was not named in the search warrant.
According to the search warrant, a woman who had been with Flood the night of Sept. 12 told police they smoked crack cocaine together. Her boyfriend found out about that and got angry, she told police, and she saw Flood and her boyfriend fight. She said Flood hit her boyfriend first, then Flood was struck and didn't get up.
But another man said he saw the woman and Flood get into an argument over drugs and saw them physically fighting. The woman's boyfriend got involved after Flood punched the woman, the man said.
That's when the woman's boyfriend called for another person to come and help him, and that man struck Flood repeatedly with a pipe or pole.
The witness said he checked on Flood afterward and found him to be unresponsive.
A Madison police detective, using city surveillance cameras, found video of the woman and her boyfriend arriving by bus Downtown afterward and saw the man go into an alley and emerge in different clothing.
Interviewed by police on Sept. 13, the man denied having had any more than casual contact with Flood the night before. He said he had changed his clothes because he was hot.
The search warrant sought permission to seize a bag containing the man's clothes being stored at the Dane County Jail and search them for evidence of felony battery.
