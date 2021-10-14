Search warrant: Driver in crash that killed 3 high school seniors had 3 times alcohol limit in blood

A man whose car smashed into another on Oct. 2, killing three teenagers in the town of Middleton, was driving with three times the legal limit of alcohol in his blood, a breath test found, according to a search warrant filed Thursday.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday it recommended that the Dane County District Attorney's office file three counts of homicide by drunken driving, among several other felonies, against Eric N. Mehring, 30, of Madison, whose 2016 Jaguar is believed to have been traveling at high speed when it slammed into the back of a 2013 Chevy Cruze, killing its three occupants.

Mehring told investigators he was driving about 75 mph before the crash, the search warrant states.

The crash happened on West Mineral Point Road at Karls Court in the town of Middleton. It killed Madison West senior Simon Bilessi and Middleton seniors Evan Kratochwill and Jack Miller.

According to the search warrant filed in Dane County Circuit Court, a preliminary breath test found that Mehring had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.24 percent, three times the 0.08 limit for Wisconsin drivers. The breath test is not admissible in court, but it was among the facts set out in the search warrant to get a sample of Mehring's blood, drawn in the emergency room during medical procedures at UW Hospital on Oct. 2.