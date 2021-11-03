Search warrant: Driver in April pedestrian fatality was going 75 mph on East Washington Avenue

The driver in one of a rash of pedestrian fatalities this year on East Washington Avenue was driving 75 mph -- 35 mph over the speed limit for that area -- one second before striking the woman, according to a search warrant unsealed Wednesday.
The search warrant, filed in Dane County Circuit Court, states that the 25-year-old driver from Sun Prairie, who was working for the food delivery service DoorDash, was driving her 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV at 66 mph five seconds before striking Ashley C. Taylor, 37, of Madison, on April 3.
The Trailblazer's speed increased to 75 mph one second before Taylor was struck. Taylor died at the scene.
The driver of the Trailblazer is not being identified by the Wisconsin State Journal because she has not been arrested or charged with a crime for the incident. The search warrant was originally filed under seal on May 10 and sought evidence that may support the crime of second-degree reckless homicide.
District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said his office has not received a referral for charges.
"I believe test results are still outstanding and once received the case will likely be sent over for review," Ozanne said.
The crash happened about 9:40 p.m. near the intersection of East Washington Avenue and Mendota Street on Madison's Far East Side. The driver told police she was traveling east on East Washington Avenue and had a green light at Mendota Street when she heard something hit her car, the search warrant states.
She said she was working as a delivery person for DoorDash, the online food delivery service, and was headed to pick up another delivery at Denny's, 1789 Thierer Road, two blocks from the crash site.
The search warrant states the Trailblazer was equipped with an airbag control module, sometimes called a "black box," that in many instances records such things as seatbelt activation, vehicle speed, brake usage, airbag deployment and steering.
Data downloaded from the airbag control module indicated the Trailblazer's speed was 66 mph five seconds before the crash, accelerating to 75 mph one second before.
The posted speed limit for that portion of East Washington Avenue is 40 mph.
The search warrant sought account data from DoorDash that authorities said might explain why the woman was driving so fast before striking Taylor.
On April 6, police said Taylor had walked into East Washington Avenue traffic against the green light for East Washington drivers. The driver, along with two other witnesses, said they did not see Taylor in the road, police said.
Last month, police and city officials said there was no pattern that explains why six pedestrians had been killed on East Washington Avenue this year. Five were struck during nighttime hours. Alcohol, speed and inattentiveness on the part of drivers and pedestrians are believed to have played roles, officials said.
Since last year, the city has taken measures to improve safety on East Washington, including higher-visibility pedestrian crossings, the reduction of the speed limit from Pinckney to Marquette streets, re-timing traffic lights and temporarily reducing traffic lanes. Police enforcement also has been stepped up.
Of the six fatalities, only one driver has been charged, accused of felony hit-and-run resulting in death for the June 26 crash that killed Sean M. Crisco, of Madison.