Search on for 10-year-old Baraboo girl missing since Monday afternoon

The search was continuing Tuesday for a 10-year-old Baraboo girl who went missing about 4 p.m. Monday, authorities reported.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children issued an Amber Alert Monday night for Kodie Dutcher, who is described as white, 4-foot-9 and about 110 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen on foot wearing overalls in the 1100 block of 12th Street in Baraboo.

The Amber alert said she is suspected to have taken an unknown amount of pills and may be suicidal. She left behind her cell phone and shoes.

Baraboo Police Department Lt. Ryan La Broscian said in a statement that her mother called police about 5:40 p.m. Monday.

Officers immediately searched the area around the residence, and with help from the Baraboo Fire Department and a Wisconsin Dells K-9 unit expanded the search area on foot. Drone teams from the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office and Middleton Fire Department responded to further expand the search areas.

La Broscian said efforts on Tuesday were being focused on a secondary search of the area near the residence with volunteers on foot. Any adults willing to help in the search are asked to come to the Baraboo Civic Center, 124 2nd Street. Face masks are recommended but not required.