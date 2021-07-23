Search of pond behind Halderson home produces no evidence so far, authorities say

Search teams have found no evidence thus far in the pond behind the Windsor home of a man accused of killing his father and suspected in the disappearance of his mother, authorities said Friday evening.

Dane County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said teams will continue to search the pond and the area behind the home where 23-year-old Chandler Halderson lived with his parents, Krista and Bart Halderson.

The torso of Bart Halderson, 50, was found earlier this month in a wooded area in the town of Cottage Grove. Krista Halderson, 53, has not been seen since before the July Fourth holiday.

Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said a Madison police K-9 team dog, when taken onto the pond, "showed some particular behavior that leads us to believe there may or may not be some evidentiary items" in the area. The area indicated was still being searched Friday evening.

Authorities began draining the pond, measuring 12 feet at its deepest, Thursday afternoon. Using hoses and a large pump, authorities drained the pond about 14 inches from its previous level to help the Sheriff's Office's dive team search for evidence Friday.