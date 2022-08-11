Search for stolen car ended in fatal North Side shooting, homicide charge

A Milwaukee man who was fatally shot in a stolen car last month on Madison's North Side was shot by people helping the car's owner look for the car, according to a criminal complaint that was filed in late July but unsealed on Thursday following the arrest of a suspect in the shooting.

The complaint states a man who was arrested on an Illinois warrant as police investigated the shooting death of Laron D. Bynum, 18, told police he was with Aquille T. Lowe, 27, and others on July 22 as they went to look for a stolen 2020 Kia Optima, which its owner had been told at that point was on Vera Court on Madison's North Side.

The shooting occurred on Vera Court, and the stolen Optima, chased by a Nissan Rogue, was again shot after a chase that ended in the 1700 block of Vahlen Street, where the Optima came to a stop with its engine still running. A person who was inside the Optima, also interviewed by police, said Bynum, a back seat passenger, was struck by a bullet while the car was on Vera Court, the complaint states.

The man who was in the Nissan Rogue with Lowe and others said Lowe and another man jumped out of the Rogue after it pulled up next to the Optima and began firing at the car, the complaint states.

Lowe was arrested on Aug. 4 in Dayton, Ohio. On Tuesday, he waived his right to an extradition hearing and will be sent back to Madison to face charges.

The complaint charges Lowe, of Fitchburg, with first-degree intentional homicide as party to a crime, two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, possession of a firearm by a felon and first-degree reckless endangerment.

According to the complaint:

Police tracked down the owner of the Nissan Rogue in Sun Prairie. She said she had been asked to loan her car to others who included Lowe. She said Lowe paid her $100 to rent the Rogue.

She said she met Lowe and another man in the 3300 block of Leopold Way in Fitchburg — the same location where the Optima had been stolen — and gave them the vehicle after they drove her back to Sun Prairie.

Police reviewed interior security video from a building on Leopold Way and were able to identify Lowe and two other men in the video. Articles of clothing Lowe was wearing appeared to match clothing worn by the shooter at Vera Court, seen on exterior surveillance video from an apartment building there that captured the occupants of the Rogue getting out and firing at the Optima.

All three wanted

Police found that all three men were wanted on warrants. Executing a search warrant in the 3300 block of Leopold Way on July 28, police found one of the men and arrested him on an Illinois warrant.

That man admitted to police he was in the Rogue the morning of July 22 but denied involvement in the shooting. He said the owner of the Rogue was driving, another woman was in the front passenger seat, and he, Lowe and another man were in the back seat.

He said that morning he had agreed to help the owner of the Optima find the stolen car, which the owner had been told was on Vera Court. The Optima had been stolen about an hour before it was found on Vahlen Street around 11:20 a.m.

They spotted the Optima when they arrived at Vera Court. The man said he ducked down after Lowe and the third man jumped out of the Rogue and began firing, then got back into the Rogue. He said they left the area, then saw the Optima again on Vahlen Street off Sherman Avenue.

The man said Lowe and the other man were dropped off near North Thompson Drive and Highway 30, and he was dropped off on Camden Road. He said he didn't know anyone had been shot until later.

Optima occupants

A man who was driving the Optima, located by police after the shooting, along with a woman who had been in the car, told police someone had let him use the car but he didn't know it was stolen. He said they had gone to Vera Court to meet Bynum, whose name he did not know, when gunshots were suddenly fired.

He said he drove it away and was later on Vahlen Street, more than two miles from Vera Court, when the car stopped moving even though the engine was still running. He and the woman ran from the car when they saw the Rogue pull up. The woman told police she heard another gunshot before she fled.