Search for missing boater on Lake Kegonsa to resume Sunday, Sheriff's Office says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A search for a boater who did not surface after jumping into Lake Kegonsa will resume Sunday morning, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

"As a result of the ongoing investigation and recovery operation, the Fish Camp Boat Launch, at Fish Camp County Park, 3383 County Rd, in McFarland, will be temporarily closed to the public on Sunday," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office Marine and Trail Enforcement (MATE) unit responded to Amundson Landing and Park, 3302 Quam Drive in the town of Dunn, after a man jumped from a pontoon boat on Lake Kegonsa and did not surface, according to Lt. Ira Simpson.

The search was halted at about 9:30 p.m. and will resume Sunday morning, Simpson said.

The Sheriff's Office was assisted by Stoughton Fire, Madison Fire/Lake Rescue and the state Department of Natural Resources, along with and drones from Sheriff's Office and State Patrol.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.