Search for missing boater on Lake Kegonsa continuing

Authorities continued searching Sunday for a missing boater on Lake Kegonsa.

The search for the man who did not surface after jumping from a pontoon boat into Lake Kegonsa shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday was expected to continue until dark Sunday and resume Monday if needed, Lt. Ira Simpson of the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office Marine and Trail Enforcement unit responded Saturday evening to Amundson Landing Park at 3302 Quam Drive in the town of Dunn. Stoughton Fire, Madison Fire/Lake Rescue and the state Department of Natural Resources have assisted in the search, along with drones from the Sheriff’s Office and State Patrol.

Racine County

In a separate incident in Racine County on Saturday, a Wind Lake man drowned after his kayak overturned in the town of Norway, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Witnesses attempted to assist but were unable to reach the kayaker before he submerged, Sgt. Scott Butler said.

Rescue workers located Mark Schultz, 61, but were unable to revive him, Butler said. Schultz was not wearing a personal flotation device

