Score one for a barricade

A sloped concrete barricade turned into a ramp Saturday that left a vehicle in a precarious situation that could have ended much worse.

It was just before 8:45 a.m. when a four-door Hyundai Sonata became hung up on the barrier at the corner of East Washington Avenue and Milwaukee Street.

The barrier was adjacent to the sidewalk where the final phase of Gorman & Co.'s multimillion, multiyear Union Corners development project is underway.

Because the barrier was angled it appeared to allow the vehicle to run up onto the barrier instead of allowing the car to crash directly into it had it had a flat end. The crash left three of the vehicle's four tires off the street but fortunately the car did not flip.

The name of the driver, who appeared to be uninjured, was not immediately available, according to Madison police.

