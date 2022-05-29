 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Score one for a barricade

East Washington Avenue mishap

The driver of a car that run up onto a concrete barrier Saturday looks over the predicament that occurred at the corner of East Washington Avenue and Milwaukee Street. No one appeared to be injured.

A sloped concrete barricade turned into a ramp Saturday that left a vehicle in a precarious situation that could have ended much worse.

It was just before 8:45 a.m. when a four-door Hyundai Sonata became hung up on the barrier at the corner of East Washington Avenue and Milwaukee Street.

East Washington Avenue mishap

Madison Police had not yet arrived at an incident Saturday morning that left this car stranded on a concrete barrier. A Dane County Sheriff's Office deputy looks over the scene just before 8:45 a.m.

The barrier was adjacent to the sidewalk where the final phase of Gorman & Co.'s multimillion, multiyear Union Corners development project is underway.

Because the barrier was angled it appeared to allow the vehicle to run up onto the barrier instead of allowing the car to crash directly into it had it had a flat end. The crash left three of the vehicle's four tires off the street but fortunately the car did not flip. 

The name of the driver, who appeared to be uninjured, was not immediately available, according to Madison police.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics