School bus driver ticketed after running stop sign, causing crash, Dane County authorities say

A school bus driver was ticketed after running a stop sign and causing a crash in the town of Deerfield on Thursday afternoon, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The bus was carrying no students when it collided with a car shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday at Highway 12 and Oak Park Road, sheriff’s office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

The bus was heading south on Oak Park Road and failed to yield at the stop sign at the intersection with Highway 12. A 2004 Honda Accord going west on Highway 12 hit the bus, pinning the vehicle’s driver inside, Schaffer said

The 66-year-old woman who was driving the Accord was extricated from the vehicle and taken by Deer-Grove EMS to University Hospital with unknown injuries, Schaffer said.

The school bus driver, a 74-year-old man from Waterloo who was not identified, was issued a citation for failure to yield from a stop sign, Schaffer said.

