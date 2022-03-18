Scheme to coerce nude photos and videos from teen boys nets DeForest man 17-year prison sentence

A DeForest man who created the online personas of two women to coerce nude photos and videos from teenage boys was sentenced Friday to 17½ years in prison after a federal judge said the man's actions were "rather relentless and really cruel."

Cash Otradovec, 31, who had at one time applied for a job with the FBI, tearfully admitted he had dehumanized the boys as he masked his own online identity, which he said may have been an excuse to deflect blame from himself for what he did.

"I turned into a callous monster," Otradovec told U.S. District Judge James Peterson. Otradovec said he wants to "prove to everyone that I'm not the monster that the discovery has made me out to be. I did horrible things. But I'm not that person."

In December, Otradovec pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography, a charge that Peterson said doesn't completely capture the nature of what Otradovec did. Several other charges, including extortion, were dismissed.

"The actual exploitation is the heart of the case here," Peterson said, referring to the coercion that Otradovec resorted to when the boys resisted the insistence of Otradovec, pretending to be two college-age women, that the boys send more photos and videos of themselves.

"The harm really is the interactions with the victims," Peterson said. "That's what makes it a different case" from other child pornography production cases.

The case began in May 2020 when the father of a 15-year-old Miami boy reported that someone was extorting his son to send nude photos through social media platforms. The extortion attempts were linked to an Instagram account and a Kik account each purporting to belong to two women who were friends with one another. Both accounts were later traced to Otradovec.

In October 2020, Otradovec admitted to creating the two accounts and seeking images from dozens of people. In February through April 2020, Otradovec contacted another 15-year-old boy through the "Callie" and "Becky" accounts, sending the boy nude images of women that were purported to be of the account owners.

The boy at one time claimed to be 21 years old, but "Callie" responded, "Don't lie." When he said he was 19, "Callie" sent the boy his own photo from his freshman high school yearbook and said she knew he was not 19.

Otradovec, as the two female friends, continued to demand video from the boy. "Callie" said she would "ruin (his) life" if he didn't send the video. The boy responded that "Callie" was blackmailing him.

Otradovec, as Callie, responded, "Tell the cops ... but I guarantee before I get arrested your nudes will be everywhere ... so it is probably better to send what you said you would."

The boy later acquiesced and sent the video.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Laura Przybylinski Finn argued for a 20-year prison sentence, five years over the mandatory minimum 15-year sentence under federal law.

Otradovec's attorney, Mark Eisenberg, asked for the minimum 15 years. He called child pornography "a horrific form of child abuse," in a sentencing memorandum, but argued this case was different because it involved teenage boys seeking sex with young adult women, and not younger, more innocent children placed in front of a camera and forced into sexually explicit activity.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.