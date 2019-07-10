Scammers are out in full force in Dane County, and they are working various angles, from asphalt paving to claiming there are warrants out for your arrest.
The Sheriff's Office is warning residents to steer clear of great offers made by supposed home improvement crews, and also to let law enforcement know if anyone calls about warrants.
"A Madison woman was out nearly $700 for falling for the arrest warrant scam," said spokeswoman Elise Schaffer.
In that scam, a caller told the woman a warrant had been issued for her arrest because she missed jury duty.
"The scam has become very elaborate," Schaffer said. "They have been known to use names of actual deputies, and they spoof telephone numbers used by the Sheriff's Office."
Even if it sounds legitimate, the red flag comes when the scammer wants to get paid via money cards to take care of the problem.
"Law enforcement would never ask you to pay a fine in this manner, and would never contact you by telephone to pay a fine," Schaffer said.
The victim realized afterward she had been duped, and filed a report with police.
"After taking a look at the green dot money cards, she noticed a warning printed right on the card that said the cards can't be used to pay taxes or warrants," Schaffer said.
Scammers ask for the account numbers from the cards, getting around the warning.
The home improvement scam has been around seemingly forever, and it still works.
"We know of a crew posing as an asphalt paving business operating in western Dane County," Schaffer said. "The crew attempted to fraudulently charge residents an exorbitant cost for using low-cost recycled asphalt."
The scammers usually just arrive at a home, tell the homeowner they have some left over asphalt on the truck after finishing a job, and would make a good deal for them to "fix" their driveway.
"At times, these crews have been intimidating, and they will target the elderly," Schaffer said.
"If you or someone you know is approached by one of these crews, decline their services, get the license plate number of the truck, and call the non-emergency number at 255-2345."
