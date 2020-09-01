Scammer posing as detective gets money with missed court date ruse, Madison police say

A scammer posing as a detective got money from a victim last Friday afternoon with a missed court date ruse, Madison police reported.
The “detective” claimed that the victim missed a court date and would have to pay a fine immediately or be taken to jail, Lt. Kipp Hartman said.
The scammer claimed that due to COVID-19 the victim would need to send money through prepaid cards, and then took the information on the cards over the phone, Hartman said.
Madison police do not collect fees in the form of gift cards or over the phone, Hartman said, adding that if someone make these claims, it should be reported to the department’s non-emergency number of 608-255-2345.
