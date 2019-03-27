A smooth-talking scam artist was able to get Social Security and Medicaid numbers from a Madison woman, after telling her he could provide items to improve her quality of life.
The scam was aimed at an 86-year-old woman who lives on West Washington Avenue, Madison police said.
No money changed hands but the woman told police and family the scammer now has her personal information.
"The man told the woman she had qualified to receive several items to help improve her quality of life, including back and arm braces," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
"He told her he needed to confirm certain information, and the woman believes she gave him her Medicaid and Social Security numbers."
The woman told a family member, who said this most likely was a fraud, so the real Medicaid office was contacted.
"The responding police officer told her to stay in contact with Medicaid and to also alert the Internal Revenue Service and Social Security about the situation, just in case," DeSpain said.
The woman already had contacted her bank about the scam call.