‘Say her name’: Thousands mourn 11-year-shooting victim Anisa Scott at march and funeral

The celebration of the child’s life continued with gospel songs, a praise dance, the reading of Anisa’s obituary and anecdotes from her short life shared by friends and family.

The family service ended with readings from the Bible as red carnations were placed on the casket, and the field was opened up to allow for a line of public attendees that wrapped around the block to say goodbye to the young community member.

Songs sung by the praise chorus floated through the air to the sidewalk outside of the field, where young girls held each other as they cried.

“I am eternally grateful for everybody who came out and showed up and showed out, it just shows how much of an impact Anisa had on everyone in the community,” Rios said in an interview at a candlelight vigil in Sun Prairie in mid-August.

“It’s just so wonderful to see everyone out here for my baby. You don’t even know how much of an impact you have on people until something major happens and I am so very thankful for everybody’s love and support. Anisa will definitely not be forgotten, she will be missed, her name will live on forever and we will celebrate her life.”

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Elizabeth Beyer | Wisconsin State Journal Elizabeth Beyer is a digital producer for the Wisconsin State Journal. She joined the team in 2019 and was formerly a data, video and audio reporter at the La Crosse Tribune. Follow Elizabeth Beyer | Wisconsin State Journal Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today