A Sawyer County man has been sentenced to the maximum 28 years in prison for making threats to a judge, the judge’s family, and a prosecutor, the state Department of Justice said in a news release.

Jerry W. True, 46, of Radisson, was sentenced on Aug. 14 by Bayfield County Circuit Judge John P. Anderson for threats to injure a judge, threats to injure a judge’s family, and threats to injure  a prosecutor, with each count charged as a habitual offender. A jury convicted True of the crimes in July.

Anderson also sentenced True to 12 years of extended supervision, with his sentence to be served consecutively to the sentences he presently is serving.

In November 2017, True was in the Sawyer County Jail when he penned a letter to a friend in which he outlined his plans for when he was released from prison: he would research changing his name, changing his date of birth, and then killing the family of the Sawyer County circuit court judge, then the judge’s family, then the Sawyer County District Attorney and the Sawyer County Assistant District Attorney, then his probation officer and finally his probation officer’s supervisor. He wrote that they had ruined his life so he was going to hunt them down and take theirs. He wrote that he would blow up the courthouse, and the Department of Corrections office. Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office Jail personnel intercepted the letter.

“Threats like the ones made in this case are an attack on our system of justice,” Attorney General Josh Kaul said in a statement. “This case sends a clear message that people who threaten the safety of others face severe consequences.”

