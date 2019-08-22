A Sawyer County man has been sentenced to the maximum 28 years in prison for making threats to a judge, the judge’s family, and a prosecutor, the state Department of Justice said in a news release.
Jerry W. True, 46, of Radisson, was sentenced on Aug. 14 by Bayfield County Circuit Judge John P. Anderson for threats to injure a judge, threats to injure a judge’s family, and threats to injure a prosecutor, with each count charged as a habitual offender. A jury convicted True of the crimes in July.
Anderson also sentenced True to 12 years of extended supervision, with his sentence to be served consecutively to the sentences he presently is serving.
In November 2017, True was in the Sawyer County Jail when he penned a letter to a friend in which he outlined his plans for when he was released from prison: he would research changing his name, changing his date of birth, and then killing the family of the Sawyer County circuit court judge, then the judge’s family, then the Sawyer County District Attorney and the Sawyer County Assistant District Attorney, then his probation officer and finally his probation officer’s supervisor. He wrote that they had ruined his life so he was going to hunt them down and take theirs. He wrote that he would blow up the courthouse, and the Department of Corrections office. Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office Jail personnel intercepted the letter.
“Threats like the ones made in this case are an attack on our system of justice,” Attorney General Josh Kaul said in a statement. “This case sends a clear message that people who threaten the safety of others face severe consequences.”
Shots fired between vehicles in Beltline gun battle Friday morning, police say
Jury passes on attempted homicide charge, finds man guilty of other felonies for shooting near La Follette
Teenager flees after crashing stolen car in Windsor, Dane County Sheriff's Office says
Shooting on State Street ruled accidental; Middleton man arrested
East Side homeowner tussles with would-be burglar who is caught after fleeing, police say
Indiana man, 40, charged with multiple child sexual assaults of 12-year-old girl
Local newspaper reporter dies after high-speed, rear-end crash on I-94, police say
1 dead, 3 injured in drunken driving hit-and-run on Near East Side, police say
Couple walking dog escapes injury as flurry of shots fired car to car on North Side, police say
Bullet hits woman sleeping in North Side apartment, lodges in her bed, police say
Sleeping people shaken when bullet whizzes into North Side apartment, lodges in wall, police say
Former Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus acquitted of sex assault charges
Wrong-way driver who crashed into Howard Moore family car was 2.5 times over alcohol limit, paper reports
Police: Drunken driver crashes into house outside Columbus, trapping woman in bedroom
Offered ice cream, man asks Culvers worker for Bloody Mary before arrest for 7th OWI, Madison police say
Madison man loses $3,000 to swindlers, despite clerk’s warning, police say
Drew Luber gets 6 years in prison for role in Dalton Ziegler's beating death
Man sentenced to 7 years in prison for fatal beating last year
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.