A North Freedom man pulled over by a deputy on a traffic stop early Wednesday morning was arrested for his alleged sixth operating while intoxicated offense.
James Malitz, 51, was also tentatively charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating after revocation, the Sauk County Sheriff's Office said.
The deputy conducted the traffic stop at about 1:20 a.m. Wednesday on Commerce Avenue at Highway W in the city of Baraboo.
A registration check of the vehicle showed the vehicle owner had an expired driver's license, and Malitz, the driver, was not the registered owner.
"The deputy observed signs of impairment and administered field sobriety tests," said Sheriff Chip Meister. "The tests showed signs of impairment, and a preliminary breath test showed an alcohol concentration greater than that permitted by law."