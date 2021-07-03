Sauk County Sheriff: Fleeing driver crashes, killing passenger, injuring another

A driver fleeing a traffic stop early Saturday morning outside of the Wisconsin Dells crashed, killing one passenger and injuring another before the driver was later arrested when he showed up to a house for assistance, according to the Sauk County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Chip Meister said in a statement the unidentified driver is expected to face several charges, and the condition of the surviving passenger, who was flown to a Madison hospital, is unknown.

The incident started when a deputy pulled over a vehicle around 2:20 a.m. in the town of Delton on Highway T for a traffic violation, Meister said. As the deputy was walking up to the vehicle, the driver fled east on the highway, Meister said.

Instead of pursuing, according to Meister, the deputy decided to radio in the vehicle fled and stayed on the scene for several minutes. As the deputy drove away — and only a short distance later — he found the vehicle crashed off a curve and overturned, Meister said.

"The deputy located one passenger who had been ejected, several feet from the vehicle, severely injured, another passenger, also ejected and who was partially pinned under the vehicle, was deceased," Meister said.